Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 31.5% in November

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Option Care Health by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

