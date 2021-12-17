OptionRoom Market Capitalization Achieves $895,639.70 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $895,639.70 and $93,850.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.38 or 0.08323828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00077131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.80 or 1.00244033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

