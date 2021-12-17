Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $94.00 by UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $94.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 413,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386,701. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

