Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $346.65 million and $3.03 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00203752 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,074 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.