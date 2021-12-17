Orbs Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $194.62 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00205147 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

