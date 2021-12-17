OREO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40,376.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. OREO has a market capitalization of $94.65 and approximately $40,376.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OREO has traded down 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 26,060,417.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

Buying and Selling OREO

