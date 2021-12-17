Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.51 ($0.07). 601,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 865,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.70. The stock has a market cap of £11.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.76.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

