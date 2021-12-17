OriginTrail Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $406.94 million and $4.18 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00203933 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,906,041 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

