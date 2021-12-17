Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIA) Trading Down 0.2%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

