Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 170,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

