Orlando Ayala Sells 7,586 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,729,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centene by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

