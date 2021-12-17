Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Orocobre stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Orocobre has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

