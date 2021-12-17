Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.30

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.14). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.14), with a volume of 504,811 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.75.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

