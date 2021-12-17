Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Up 0.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.73 and last traded at $125.49. Approximately 4,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOGEF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.