Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

