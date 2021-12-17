Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.68. 42,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,512,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 210,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,203 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ouster in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

