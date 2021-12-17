Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Overstock.com worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

