Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Shares Down 1%

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) shares fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.76 and last traded at C$40.62. 220,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 446,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 10.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

