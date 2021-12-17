Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE OMI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.