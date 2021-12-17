Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 6.4%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.65. 5,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 58.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

