Oxbull.tech Price Hits $3.61 on Major Exchanges (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $27.09 million and $514,148.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00007843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

