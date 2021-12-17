Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001145 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $46,721.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.48 or 0.08314363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00311669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.00919991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073716 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00392904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267175 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,344,434 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

