PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.71 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.71 million and approximately $356,022.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013794 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 121.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017435 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,855,559,101 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.