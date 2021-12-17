Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.20% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

