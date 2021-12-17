Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $254.20

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.20 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.30). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.34), with a volume of 59,347 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The company has a market cap of £116.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

