Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.11. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$55.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.