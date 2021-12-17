Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $581,803.96

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $581,803.96 and $498,967.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00206062 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars.

