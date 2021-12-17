Pangolin (PNG) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,357,792 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.