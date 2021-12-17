Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,188.09

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,188.09 ($28.92) and traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.32). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.39), with a volume of 321,221 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,188.09. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,008 ($39.75) per share, for a total transaction of £3,940.48 ($5,207.45).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.