Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 158.73% from the stock’s current price.

Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 77.30 ($1.02) on Friday. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.03 ($1.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £538.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

