Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $619,329.52 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $525,249.39.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.79. 16,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

