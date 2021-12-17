PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NYSE PAR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 435,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.90. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.