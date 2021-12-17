Parachute 24-Hour Volume Hits $228,627.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $228,627.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.