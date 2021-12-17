Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in November

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.2 days.

PRXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PRXXF remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

