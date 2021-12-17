Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,775,000 after buying an additional 739,472 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 184,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

