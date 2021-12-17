Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.42 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $171.48 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $207.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

