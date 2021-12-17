Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 5.26% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAFE. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAFE opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

