Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

