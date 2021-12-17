Parthenon LLC Sells 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,903.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,765.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.