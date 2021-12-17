Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.06 and traded as high as C$10.92. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 130,262 shares traded.

PSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$865.36 million and a PE ratio of 42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

