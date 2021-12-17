Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PASG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.