PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.65. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

