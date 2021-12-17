Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $945.35 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.35 million and $9.53 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00105886 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002451 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.