PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,148 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.