PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,148 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

