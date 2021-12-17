PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 13,958 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

