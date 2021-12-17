PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.74 and a 200 day moving average of $244.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

