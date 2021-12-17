PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $70.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

