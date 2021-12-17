PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Align Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN opened at $595.06 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

