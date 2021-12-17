PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $212.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

