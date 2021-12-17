PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.95.

